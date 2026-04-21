Oppo has officially launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, in China on Tuesday. Positioned as the premier model in the new Find X9 series, it joins the standard Find X9 and Find X9 Pro variants to complete the company’s high-end lineup for 2026. The handset features several industry-leading specifications, including the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a substantial 7,050mAh silicon-carbon battery, signaling a significant focus on both sustained performance and battery longevity.

The introduction of the Find X9 Ultra marks a strategic expansion for Oppo as it continues to compete in the premium photography and performance segments. With an emphasis on sophisticated imaging hardware and high-speed connectivity, the Ultra model is designed for power users and mobile photography enthusiasts. While the initial release is limited to the Chinese market, Oppo has confirmed that the device will make its debut in India this May, with local pricing and availability to be revealed at that time. Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus Launch on April 22 in India; Check Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specifications and Features

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. It sports a 6.82-inch QHD+ flexible AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. For photography, the device utilizes a quad-camera system led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The setup also includes a 200-megapixel telephoto lens, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-telephoto lens capable of 10x optical zoom.

Running on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16, the Find X9 Ultra includes a 50-megapixel front camera for high-resolution selfies. The device supports 8K video recording and features Hasselblad-tuned imaging software, including a professional XPAN mode. For security and durability, the handset is equipped with a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and maintains a weight of approximately 235g, despite housing its large 7,050mAh battery.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Price in China

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra starts at CNY 7,499 for the base 12GB + 256GB storage configuration. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 7,999 and CNY 8,499, respectively. For users requiring maximum storage, the 16GB + 1TB model costs CNY 9,299, while a top-tier special edition is listed at CNY 9,499. The device will be available in three distinct finishes: Polar Glaciers, Rongsha Canyon, and Tundra. Motorola Razr 2026 With MediaTek Dimensity 7450X To Launch on April 29; Here’s What To Expect.

The smartphone is scheduled to go on sale in China starting April 24. Beyond standard connectivity like Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth, select variants of the Find X9 Ultra will also support satellite communication and messaging. Charging is handled via 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging, ensuring the high-capacity battery can be replenished quickly

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 08:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).