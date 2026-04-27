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Technology Technology Xiaomi 17T Leaks: New Details Revealed As Smartphone Appears on Geekbench Ahead of Launch Xiaomi is set to launch the 17T series, with the standard model recently spotted on Geekbench featuring a Dimensity 8500 chipset and 12GB RAM. The device is expected to include a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display, a 50MP triple-camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery, running on Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

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Following the recent global debut of the premium Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra, Xiaomi is reportedly preparing to launch its sub-flagship 17T series. The standard Xiaomi 17T has surfaced on the Geekbench AI database, revealing key hardware details ahead of its official announcement. The device, listed under model number 2602DPT53G, is expected to be part of a dual-model lineup alongside a more powerful Xiaomi 17T Pro, aimed at delivering high-end performance in the upper mid-range segment.

The appearance of the 17T on benchmarking platforms suggests that Xiaomi is maintaining its aggressive release cycle for the T-series, which typically offers flagship-level processing and display technology at a more accessible price point. While the Pro variant is anticipated to target the premium tier with advanced camera hardware, the standard 17T appears to be focusing on a balance of efficiency and high-capacity battery life, a combination that ha s become a hallmark of the series in international markets. iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India: Expected Cost, Specs and Key Differences vs iPhone 18 Pro.

Xiaomi 17T Advanced Specifications and Performance

The Geekbench AI listing indicates that the Xiaomi 17T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, featuring a prime core clocked at 3.40GHz and a Mali-G720 MC8 GPU. The device was tested with 12GB of RAM and is confirmed to run on Android 16, which will likely be layered with Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3. Previous leaks suggest the smartphone will sport a 6.59-inch flat OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. For photography, the 17T is expected to feature a triple-camera system on the rear, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto sensor, alongside a 32MP front-facing camera.

Xiaomi 17T Series Battery and Variant Details

One of the most notable expected upgrades for the Xiaomi 17T is a high-density battery, with reports pointing toward a capacity of approximately 7,000mAh supported by 67W fast charging. In contrast, the Xiaomi 17T Pro is expected to feature a larger display and the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. The Pro model may also include a periscope telephoto lens to differentiate its photography capabilities from the standard version. Both devices are anticipated to carry forward the series' reputation for robust build quality and competitive internal hardware. Xiaomi 17T Pro, Xiaomi 17T Release Soon Globally; Check Expected Specifications.

Xiaomi 17T Price and Availability

Xiaomi has not yet officially confirmed the pricing or the specific launch date for the 17T series in India or global markets. However, based on the previous generation’s positioning, the Xiaomi 17T is expected to be priced between INR 45,000 and INR 50,000, while the Pro variant could start above the INR 55,000 mark. Given the frequency of recent certifications and benchmark sightings, an official unveiling is expected within the next few months, with the devices likely to be available through major online and offline retail channels.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 08:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).