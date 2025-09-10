Mumbai, September 10: Is your social media feed suddenly filled with quirky 3D figurines of politicians, celebrities, and even pets? A new viral trend has taken over the internet, where users are turning ordinary photos into lifelike miniature figurines using Google’s latest AI tool, "Nano Banana". Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also joined the craze on September 9, posting his own digital figurine on X with a lighthearted caption, "My young friends suggested me to go with the trend — so here it is." ‘Count to 1 Million’ Challenge: New Viral Trend Sees People Asking ChatGPT and Grok To Count to 1 Million, AI Tools Decline (Watch Videos).

The hyper-realistic models have become the latest buzz, blending technology with fun creativity. The AI feature behind this wave is Google Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, "Nano Banana." The free-to-use tool can instantly generate 3D models that capture intricate details, from clothing textures to facial expressions. What’s exciting is that no technical skills or special software are needed to create your own personalised figurine. Scroll below to know how to make your very own 3D figurine for free using Google Gemini 2.5 Flash Image. ‘Just Give Me My Money’ Viral TikTok Trend: Funny Videos of the Hilarious Prank Take Internet by Storm (Watch).

Himanta Biswa Sarma Joins 3D Figurine Trend Using Google Gemini 2.5

My young friends suggested me to go with the trend — so here it is 😁 pic.twitter.com/tUg3uMEptp — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 9, 2025

How To Create 3D Models Free With Nano Banana

Visit Google AI Studio: Go to Google AI Studio at https://aistudio.google.com/. Select the Tool: On the homepage, look for the option “Try Nano Banana” and click to open Gemini 2.5 Flash Image. Choose Your Input: For AI-generated models, enter any creative prompt you like. For a personalised figurine, click the ‘+’ button and upload your photo. Run the 3D Model Prompt: Use the prompt to generate your figurine. Example prompt: "Create a realistic 1/7 scale figurine of the uploaded character, standing on a clear acrylic base with soft natural lighting, detailed textures on clothing and face, and a tidy desk in the background featuring sculpting tools and miniature props." Preview the Figurine: Once processed, the tool will display a detailed 3D model that you can view and rotate. Download or Share: Save your 3D figurine to your device or share it directly on social media to join the viral trend.

The viral 3D figurine trend has quickly captured the imagination of social media users worldwide, blending creativity with cutting-edge AI technology. Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, or "Nano Banana" as it’s playfully called online, makes it easy for anyone to create lifelike digital models in just minutes. The tool’s accessibility and realism have made it a must-try for content creators and casual users alike.

