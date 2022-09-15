Vivo India will officially launch the V25 5G smartphone today in India. The smartphone will join the Vivo V25 Series, which comprises Vivo V25 Pro 5G. The launch event will commence at 12 pm IST and will be streamed live via Vivo India's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Vivo V25 Pro Now Available for Sale in India, Check Price & Offers Here.

Vivo V25 5G will be available in blue and black colours. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The handset will sport a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Everything will start looking magical all over again. The new #vivoV25 is launching tomorrow. It has everything you need for a #MagicalNightPortraits even in low light. Know More: https://t.co/d3QmW2UPEU#MagicalPhone #DelightEveryMoment pic.twitter.com/mzvkhtdHnL — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) September 14, 2022

For photography, the smartphone will feature a 64MP triple rear camera module and a 50MP front snapper.

The handset will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It will be available in two configurations - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. In addition to this, Vivo V25 5G will also come with 8GB of virtual RAM. Vivo India will announce the pricing of the same today during the launch event.

