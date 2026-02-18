Mumbai, February 18: Vivo is reportedly preparing to expand its premium X300 smartphone series with the introduction of a new model, likely to be called the Vivo X300 FE. The upcoming handset has recently surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, suggesting that an official launch could be imminent. It is expected to join the existing X300 and X300 Pro models as a high-performance compact flagship.

According to reports from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and other international certification databases, the device is tipped to arrive in the Indian market during the first quarter of 2026. The Vivo X300 FE is speculated to be a rebranded version of the S50 Pro Mini, which was previously introduced in the Chinese market. Vivo V70 FE Leaked, New Budget Variant Set to Join V70 Series; Check Details.

Vivo X300 FE Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

The Geekbench listing for the Vivo X300 FE indicates that it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, featuring a 3-nanometre architecture for improved efficiency. The device managed a single-core score of 2,701 and a multi-core score of 8,180. It is expected to be available in 12GB RAM configurations with internal storage options of 256GB and 512GB.

To support its flagship-level performance, Vivo is reportedly equipping the phone with a substantial 6,500mAh battery. Despite its compact form factor, the device is expected to support 90W wired FlashCharge and 40W wireless charging, ensuring quick turnaround times for power-intensive users.

The Vivo X300 FE is rumoured to feature a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is expected to house an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, a feature typically reserved for more expensive "Ultra" variants. For durability, the handset will likely carry an IP68 or IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. Xiaomi HyperOS 4.0 Android 17 Update: Development Underway for New Software Architecture; Check List of Eligible Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO Devices.

In terms of optics, the smartphone is tipped to sport a triple rear camera system co-engineered with ZEISS. This setup could include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. A 50-megapixel front-facing camera is also expected to be included for high-quality selfies and video calls.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2026 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).