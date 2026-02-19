Mumbai, February 19: Vivo is scheduled to officially launch its highly anticipated V70 series in India today at 12 PM IST. The new lineup, succeeding last year's V60 series, is expected to include the standard Vivo V70 and a more powerful Vivo V70 Elite, both of which have been teased with industry-leading slim bezels and high-capacity batteries.

The launch event, which will be streamed live on YouTube and Vivo's official social media handles, marks a significant push into the mid-premium segment. Leaks suggest the devices will feature ultra-slim 1.25mm bezels, claimed to be the narrowest in their price bracket, alongside a focus on professional-grade mobile photography through a continued partnership with Zeiss. Google Pixel 10a Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo V70 specifications (Expected)

The standard Vivo V70 is likely to sport a 6.59-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. Under the hood, it is rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. A standout feature is the expected 6,500mAh battery, designed to provide extended endurance for high-usage consumers.

For photography, the V70 is expected to carry a triple rear camera setup featuring Zeiss-tuned lenses. This likely includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP night telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. A 50MP front-facing camera is also expected to handle high-resolution selfies and video calls.

Vivo V70 Elite specifications (Expected)

The V70 Elite is positioned as the more premium offering, tipped to be the first in the V-series to feature a Snapdragon 8-series chipset, specifically the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. It shares the same 6.59-inch 120Hz OLED display as the standard model but may offer higher storage configurations, potentially up to 512GB of internal storage.

Durability is another expected highlight for the Elite model, with leaks pointing toward IP68 or IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It is expected to house the same 6,500mAh battery but with support for faster 90W wired charging, allowing users to replenish the large cell quickly.

Vivo V70 and V70 Elite India price in India and pre-bookings date

Leaked pricing indicates that the Vivo V70 may start at INR 45,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB model could be priced at INR 49,999. The Vivo V70 Elite is expected to carry a higher starting price of INR 51,999, with the top-end 12GB + 512GB configuration reaching approximately INR 61,999. Vivo X300 FE Tipped to Launch in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and 6,500mAh Battery; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

Pre-bookings for the series are reported to have opened on February 12 and will continue through February 24. Official sales are expected to commence on February 25, with early buyers likely receiving special promotional offers. The devices are expected to launch in a variety of colours, including Passion Red, Lemon Yellow, Sand Beige, and Authentic Black.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Zee News ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

