Mumbai, February 19: Vivo has officially launched its premium V70 series in India today, introducing the standard Vivo V70 alongside the first-ever "Elite" model in the lineup. The new series represents a major hardware upgrade for the brand, focusing on professional-grade imaging and long-lasting battery life. Both smartphones have been designed with ultra-slim 1.25mm bezels, which the company claims are the narrowest in their segment, providing a high screen-to-body ratio for an immersive viewing experience.

The design of the V70 series features an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame and high-quality glass finishes. The V70 Elite is available in Authentic Black, Sand Beige, and Passion Red, while the standard V70 comes in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow. These devices are aimed at the mid-premium segment, offering flagship-level durability with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, ensuring they can withstand submersion and high-pressure water jets. Samsung Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 Spotted on IMDA Certification; Global Launch Expected in March 2026.

Vivo V70 Series Launch Live Streaming

Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Specifications and Features

The Vivo V70 Elite is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, while the standard V70 features the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. Both models sport a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a local peak brightness of 5,000 nits. They run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and come equipped with a massive 6,500mAh BlueVolt battery that supports 90W FlashCharge technology.

For photography, both handsets feature a ZEISS-co-engineered triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50MP main OIS camera with a Sony sensor, a 50MP ZEISS Night Telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, there is a 50MP ZEISS Group Selfie camera with autofocus. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC, while biometric security is handled by a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. OxygenOS 17 Leaks: OnePlus Next Major Update Based on Android 17 to Focus on System Fluidity and Camera Enhancements.

Vivo V70, V70 Elite Price in India

The Vivo V70 is priced starting at INR 45,999 for the 8GB + 256GB base variant, with a 12GB + 256GB model available for INR 49,999. The premium Vivo V70 Elite starts at INR 51,999 for the 8GB + 256GB configuration. The 12GB + 256GB variant of the Elite model is priced at INR 56,999, while the top-tier 12GB + 512GB storage version costs approximately INR 61,999.

