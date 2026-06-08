Xiaomi 17T Series Launched in China With Upgraded 7,000mAh Battery; Key Features and Specifications Here

Beijing, China – Xiaomi has officially launched its new 17T series smartphones in its home market of China today, June 8, 2026, marking a significant first for the popular 'T' lineup. This move follows the series' global debut last month and introduces both the Xiaomi 17T and the more premium Xiaomi 17T Pro to Chinese consumers, emphasizing robust performance and enhanced battery life.

The global unveiling of the Xiaomi 17T series took place on May 28, 2026, building anticipation for its broader market availability. The series has garnered attention for its significant battery advancements, particularly the adoption of silicon-carbon battery technology across both models. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launched in US; Check Price, Sale Date, Features and Specifications of Samsung's First Triple-Display Phone

Xiaomi 17T: A Powerhouse for the Masses

The global variant of the standard Xiaomi 17T arrives with a formidable 6,500mAh silicon-carbon (Si/C) battery, paired with 67W wired fast charging support. This represents a substantial 1,000mAh boost compared to its predecessor, the Xiaomi 15T, which featured a 5,500mAh battery. Notably, the Xiaomi 17T launched in China today receives an upgraded 7,000mAh Si/C battery, matching the Pro model and offering a 1,500mAh boost over the 15T. Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC, ensuring smooth and efficient performance.

Key Specifications for Xiaomi 17T:

Display: 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3500 nits peak brightness

6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3500 nits peak brightness Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra

MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra RAM/Storage: 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB/512GB UFS 4.1 storage

12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB/512GB UFS 4.1 storage Rear Camera: Leica co-engineered triple-camera setup (50MP primary with OIS, 50MP 5x periscope telephoto with OIS, 12MP ultrawide)

Leica co-engineered triple-camera setup (50MP primary with OIS, 50MP 5x periscope telephoto with OIS, 12MP ultrawide) Front Camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 6,500mAh Si/C (7,000mAh in China)

6,500mAh Si/C (7,000mAh in China) Charging: 67W wired

67W wired Operating System: Android 16-based HyperOS 3

Android 16-based HyperOS 3 Colours (India): Black, Blue, and Violet

Xiaomi 17T Pro: Flagship Performance and Endurance

The Xiaomi 17T Pro takes things up a notch, featuring a larger 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports blazing-fast 100W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless charging, along with 22.5W reverse wired charging. Under the hood, the Pro model is powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 (3nm) chipset, offering enhanced processing capabilities.

Key Specifications for Xiaomi 17T Pro:

Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K CrystalRes AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 3500 nits peak brightness

6.83-inch 1.5K CrystalRes AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 3500 nits peak brightness Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500 (3nm)

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 (3nm) RAM/Storage: 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.1 storage

12GB/16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.1 storage Rear Camera: Leica co-developed triple cameras (50MP Light Fusion 950 primary with OIS, 50MP 5x periscope telephoto with OIS, 12MP ultrawide)

Leica co-developed triple cameras (50MP Light Fusion 950 primary with OIS, 50MP 5x periscope telephoto with OIS, 12MP ultrawide) Front Camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 7,000mAh Si/C

7,000mAh Si/C Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless, 22.5W reverse wired

100W wired, 50W wireless, 22.5W reverse wired Other Features: IP68 water and dust resistance, Wi-Fi 7

India Availability and Pricing

For the Indian market, the Xiaomi 17T was launched on June 4, 2026, with sales commencing on June 10, 2026, across Amazon India, mi.com, and Xiaomi retail stores. Pricing for the Xiaomi 17T in India is as follows:

Variant Price (INR) Effective Price with Bank Offer (INR) 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage ₹59,999 ₹54,999 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage ₹64,999 ₹59,999

Customers can avail an instant bank discount of ₹5,000 on credit card transactions from HDFC, SBI, Axis Bank, Kotak, and Bank of Baroda. An exchange bonus of ₹5,000 is also available, though it cannot be combined with the bank discount. Additionally, Xiaomi is offering a 60% assured buyback value after one year of purchase. The Xiaomi 17T is available in Black, Blue, and Violet colour options in India. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launched in US; Check Price, Sale Date, Features and Specifications of Samsung's First Triple-Display Phone.

As of now, there is no clear information regarding the India launch of the more powerful Xiaomi 17T Pro. Indian consumers will eagerly await further announcements regarding the flagship Pro model.

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