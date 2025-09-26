Mumbai, September 26: OpenAI has launched its latest new feature called ChatGPT Pulse for paid users. The new feature offers personalised assistance to users who want help managing daily activities on a personal level. Currently, ChatGPT Pulse has been launched as a Preview for Pro subscribers, offering them early access to check how the feature works for them. It may be available to more users in the future.

OpenAI said, "This is a new experience where ChatGPT can proactively deliver personalised daily updates from your chats, feedback, and connected apps like your calendar." It works like a personal assistant that collects your data to offer tailored suggestions related to activities such as travel plans, meetings, study, or more. YouTube New Updates: Google’s Platform Lets Viewers To ‘Hide’ End Screens in Videos, Removes Hover-To-Subscribe Desktop Button; Here’s How It Affects YouTube Creators.

ChatGPT Pulse is Super-Competent Personal Assistant: Sam Altman

Today we are launching my favorite feature of ChatGPT so far, called Pulse. It is initially available to Pro subscribers. Pulse works for you overnight, and keeps thinking about your interests, your connected data, your recent chats, and more. Every morning, you get a… — Sam Altman (@sama) September 25, 2025

ChatGPT Pulse Feature Launched by OpenAI

Now in preview: ChatGPT Pulse This is a new experience where ChatGPT can proactively deliver personalized daily updates from your chats, feedback, and connected apps like your calendar. Rolling out to Pro users on mobile today. pic.twitter.com/tWqdUIjNn3 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 25, 2025

What is ChatGPT Pulse? Check Its Key Functions and How It Works

ChatGPT Pulse, a new feature, has been launched by OpenAI for its Pro users as a Preview. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that ChatGPT Pulse would work for users overnight and keep thinking about their interests, collected data, and recent chats. In the morning, it would suggest a custom-generated set of activities or tasks the users might be interested in. Sam Altman called it "a super-competent personal assistant" that performs tasks proactively if general preferences are provided.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said, "It performs super well if you tell ChatGPT more about what's important to you. In regular chat, you could mention ‘I’d like to go visit Bora Bora someday’ or ‘My kid is 6 months old and I’m interested in developmental milestones’, and in the future you might get useful updates." Thus, the ChatGPT Pulse feature becomes even more powerful when you share personal preferences, like future travel plans or parenting interests, helping Pulse act like a proactive personal assistant. Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Based on Android 16 Comes With HyperIsland, DeepThink and AI Features, Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 17 Series 1st To Get It; Check Key Details.

Sam Altman said that unlike the ChatGPT AI chatbot, Pulse was a shift towards offering deeply personal assistance. While still in its early stages, the feature is designed to get smarter and more useful over time. OpenAI also aims to eventually expand Pulse access beyond Pro users to Plus subscribers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OpenAI X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 26, 2025 11:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).