Beijing, September 25: Xiaomi HyperOS 3 is the latest operating system based on Android 16. It comes with several new AI features and upgrades that aim to enhance the overall user experience. Recently, the company announced that Xiaomi HyperOS 3 will be rolled out to many devices from October 2025 to March 2026.

Xiaomi has officially introduced its new Android 16-based operating system for various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and IoT products. The OS brings artificial intelligence and customization options. The Xiaomi 17 series will be the first to get Xiaomi HyperOS 3, followed by models including the Redmi Note 14 Series, POCO F7 Series, POCO X7 Series, and many others. Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Rollout Schedule: From Redmi Note 14 Series to POCO F7 Series and POCO X7 Series, Check Devices To Get Android 16-Based Update From October 2025.

Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Features and Design

The new HyperOS 3 will bring HyperIsland to the smartphone interface, similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island. It will support multiple tasks and offer important notifications quickly at the top of the home screen. Xiaomi HyperOS 3 offers HyperIsland with a dual-island design — it can manage multiple tasks without leaving the screen and helps in switching or expanding tasks. It will also show basic information, such as charging notifications.

Besides this feature, the operating system introduces several AI capabilities in its HyperAI Suite for daily tasks. It brings an AI-powered speech recognition feature that can provide real-time transcription and record conversations. Users can also generate summaries. DeepThink mode is another addition that assists with writing, such as setting style and tone. OnePlus Ace 6 To Launch in China With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, Expected As OnePlus 15R in India.

Xiaomi HyperOS 3 also brings AI Search, which provides quick summaries of results, helps find content on the device, and offers AI-generated smart answers. All these features boost overall user productivity. It also allows users to access real-time audio enhancements, smart screen recognition, AI Dynamic Wallpaper, and an AI Cinematic Lock Screen for added personalization.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Xiaomi ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2025 05:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).