New Delhi, November 22: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has reportedly acknowledged that Google may currently have a temporary advantage in the AI race. As per reports, Altman expressed optimism about Google’s recent achievements and warned OpenAI employees that the coming months could be challenging. The concern originates from growing competitive factors as tech giants accelerate their artificial intelligence (AI) development.

As per a report of The Information, Sam Altman warned employees in an internal memo that revenue growth might drop to single digits by 2026. OpenAI CEO has acknowledged that the company is experiencing "rough vibes" and "economic headwinds" after Google took the lead in AI performance with the launch of Gemini 3 model. Sam Altman’s internal memo was reportedly drafted prior to Gemini 3’s release, which Google describes as its most advanced AI model till date. ChatGPT New Feature Update: Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Rolling Out Group Chats Globally; Check Features and Know How To Use It.

Altman acknowledged its employees that "Google has been doing excellent work recently in every aspect" and highlighted their progress in pre-training. Despite this, Altman emphasised that OpenAI will work to keep pace and remain competitive in the evolving AI industry. As per a report of The Economic Times, Altman assured that OpenAI is "catching up fast" and expects to emerge as the leader in the AI race. Altman reportedly said that OpenAI should focus on "very ambitious bets," even if it means being "temporarily behind in the current regime."

He reportedly emphasised the need to maintain focus despite short-term competitive pressures. Altman also highlighted that it was "critically important" for most of the research team to remain dedicated to achieve superintelligence. Google has been integrating its Gemini AI chatbot into its search, productivity tools, and various other services. OpenAI also faces competition apart from Google. Byju Raveendran Denies Allegations, Plans To Appeal After US Court Orders Over USD 1.07 Billion Default Judgment.

As per multiple reports, Altman also mentioned Anthropic, whose Claude AI model generates code for various tasks by using prompts. Although Altman might be concerned about competition from Google and its Gemini 3, OpenAI recently launched the GPT-5.1 model for its users. OpenAI said, "GPT‑5.1 improves meaningfully on both intelligence and communication style."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Information, The Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

