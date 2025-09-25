Mumbai, September 25: YouTube has introduced a new feature that allows users to hide the end screen video and recommendations with a dedicated 'Hide' button. The Google-owned video streaming platform noted that for some users who want a seamless video experience, these suggestions can become distracting. However, users can use the "Show" option if they want to bring back these pop-ups and recommendations.

YouTube videos often display these distractions in the last few minutes, affecting the overall viewing experience. As per a post made by Rob - TeamYouTube on Support Google page, the platform introduced two new features: the 'Hide' button and changes to the desktop hover-to-subscribe button. Microsoft Model Expansion: Tech Giant Announces GPT-5 Codex Availability on Azure AI and Expands Microsoft 365 Copilot by Adding Claude Models.

YouTube 'Hide' End Screen Feature; How Does It Work?

YouTube's new 'Hide' button allows users to dismiss the end screens on videos that appear during the last few seconds. The platform said that by tapping the Hide button while finishing a video, users can remove the end screen suggestions. The 'Hide' button will appear on the top-right corner of the video player, where users can take action.

However, the YouTube Hide button will not disable end screens on all videos the viewers watch—only the currently playing one. Users have to select the option each time they want to hide it. To bring back YouTube end screen video recommendations, viewers need to select the 'Show' button.

YouTube Removing 'Subscribe' Button for Desktop Users

YouTube said it would remove the "Subscribe" button that appeared when viewers hovered the cursor over the video's branded watermark. The Google-owned platform noted that there was no need for another Subscribe button, as the same option is available directly below the video player. It said removing the 'Subscribe' button would simplify and improve the viewing experience. Google Gemini ‘Hug My Younger Self’ Viral Trend: Nano Banana Prompts To Create AI Images of You Hugging Your Younger Version.

How Does These Changes Impact YouTube Creators?

YouTube creators will not be impacted in how they produce their content. They can still add end screens and watermarks to videos. The platform said creators would likely see only a 1.5% decrease in views with the 'Hide' feature for removing end screens, and less than 0.05% of all channel subscriptions come from the hover-to-subscribe functionality on the video watermark.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Support Google Page). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2025 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).