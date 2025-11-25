San Francisco, November 25: Apple's legendary designer Jony Ive and OpenAI have been working on a new screen-less device that could feature a unique design and functions powered by artificial intelligence. Although the project is shrouded in secrecy, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reportedly described the forthcoming AI device as more "peaceful and calm" than Apple's iPhone.

Further, Altman called the device "simple" and said that would be the reaction when people see it. The ambitious AI device is expected to launch in one or two years. As per a report by TechCrunch, the upcoming OpenAI device is expected to be pocket-sized and have no display. The ChatGPT-maker is developing this device after it acquired Jony Ive's startup, io, to bring the AI to people likely in their hands. Apple Layoffs: iPhone Maker Eliminates Small Number of Key Sales Roles To Strengthen Its Customer Engagement Efforts, Says Report.

During Emerson Collective’s 9th annual Demo Day in San Francisco this weekend, Altman and Ive discussed their vision for their AI device in an interview conducted by Laurene Powell Jobs. Ahead of the launch, no specific details are available about the device, such as its functionality, measurements, or shape.

However, Sam Altman compared the device with the iPhone, hinting it could have somewhat similar functionality to a smartphone. He further said that the vibe of the AI device was like "sitting in the most beautiful cabin by a lake and in the mountains and sort of just enjoying the peace and calm," the report added. Amazon Leo Ultra: Andy Jassy Announces Its Fastest Satellite Internet Antenna With 1 Gbps Download Speed; Commercial Launch in 2026.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described that the device could filter things out for users and said that they would trust AI to do things for a longer period using it. He said that trusting the device could take time; however, it would have incredible contextual awareness of a user's whole life. Jony Ive hinted that the device would be available within two years.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TechCrunch), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

