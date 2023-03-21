San Francisco, March 21 : Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a tweaked link preview interface on iOS beta. For beta testers, a new row will now appear above the chat bar when a link is entered into the platform, and the application will animate the row while loading the link preview, reports WABetaInfo. Artificial Intelligence Jobs: India Has 45K Openings, AI Tech Becomes One of the Most Sought-After Careers.

Earlier, users had no indication whether the platform was loading the preview or not, which undoubtedly caused confusion and wasted time while they waited for it to arrive. Layoffs 2023: Amazon Deepens Tech Gloom As 503 Firms Lay Off 1.5 Lakh Employees Till Date this Year.

The tweaked interface when loading a link preview is available for some beta testers that install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and is expected to roll out to more people over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature for some beta testers on Android and iOS which allows users to see a list of groups they have in common with the contact they are searching for.

