New Delhi, October 19: WhatsApp, the messaging platform owned by Meta, has reportedly revised its Business API policy to restrict the use of general-purpose chatbots. The update is expected to affect AI-powered assistants created by companies like OpenAI, Perplexity, Luzia, backed by Khosla Ventures, and Poke, backed by General Catalyst. WhatsApp is taking steps to control how third-party AI tools interact with its platform.

Meta reportedly stated that the growing number of general-purpose chatbots on WhatsApp has led to increased message traffic, putting pressure on its infrastructure. The company said its systems were not designed to manage the high volume of interactions with these AI tools. Walmart Partners With OpenAI: ChatGPT To Offer Instant Checkout for AI-Powered Shopping.

WhatsApp has updated its Business API policy to prohibit general-purpose chatbots, and its terms will go into effect on January 15, 2026. As per a report of TechCrunch, a Meta spokesperson said, "The purpose of the WhatsApp Business API is to help businesses provide customer support and send relevant updates."

WhatsApp New Terms

WhatsApp has stated that developers and companies working with artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning tools cannot use the WhatsApp Business Solution for their AI products. It includes large language models, generative AI platforms, and general-purpose AI assistants. The restriction applies to direct and indirect use.

In a support page, WhatsApp said, "Providers and developers of artificial intelligence or machine learning technologies, including but not limited to large language models, generative artificial intelligence platforms, general-purpose artificial intelligence assistants, or similar technologies as determined by Meta in its sole discretion (“AI Providers”), are strictly prohibited from accessing or using the WhatsApp Business Solution, whether directly or indirectly, for the purposes of providing, delivering, offering, selling, or otherwise making available such technologies." Grok App New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run xAI Brings Customisation Feature for AI Chatbot Response; Check Details.

Meta confirmed to TechCrunch that the new policy will not impact businesses using AI tools to assist customers on WhatsApp. Businesses like travel agencies that use AI-powered bots for customer support will still be allowed to operate on the platform without any limitations.

