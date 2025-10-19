Grok, the AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk-run xAI, now offers a new customisation feature in its Android app. As per a post of (@amXFreeze), users can now choose how Grok responds to them by adjusting the chatbot’s reply style. The update will add a personal touch to the user experience. It will likely make the Grok app flexible and user-friendly for Android users who want to customise their interactions. Users can go to Settings, tap on “Customise Grok”, and select from preset styles or create their own response style by choosing the custom option. X-Lite App: Elon Musk-Run Social Media Platform’s Lite Version Now Available for Android Premium+ and Premium Users.

Grok Android App Customisation Feature

Grok android app just got customizations You can now customize exactly how Grok responds to you Here's how to try it: ➝ Go to Settings ➝ Tap “Customize Grok” ➝ Choose from preset options or create your own unique style Make Grok your own... Smarter, friendlier, uniquely… pic.twitter.com/imGzSJ4zMg — X Freeze (@amXFreeze) October 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

