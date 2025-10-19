Walmart has announced a new partnership with OpenAI to bring AI-first shopping to its customers. The retail giant revealed that users will soon be able to shop directly through ChatGPT using an Instant Checkout feature. The collaboration will make shopping faster and convenient by using AI to assist with purchases. Customers and members can complete purchases from Walmart directly within ChatGPT. In a press release, Walmart said, “It's not just about moving fast; it’s about moving smarter and with purpose." OpenAI President and Co-Founder Greg Brockman also shared the update on X (formerly Twitter) on October 14, and said, “ChatGPT instant checkout for Walmart.” Grok App New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run xAI Brings Customisation Feature for AI Chatbot Response; Check Details.

ChatGPT Instant Checkout for Walmart

ChatGPT instant checkout for Walmart: https://t.co/xRaOsQsA94 — Greg Brockman (@gdb) October 14, 2025

