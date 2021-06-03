A free citation generator released by Wordvice, the global leader in language editing and proofreading, will help researchers properly format the references and in-text citations of their research documents.

The Wordvice Citation Generator automatically applies the formatting rules of specific academic style guides, allowing for formatting consistency. The free tool, which is also free of ads and third-party content, is an easy solution for authors looking to speed up the manuscript preparation process.

It can also format citations in a number of the most common academic styles, including APA Style, MLA Style, Chicago Style, and Vancouver Style. Most online citation generators offer formatting in only one or two styles.

Wordvice's tool also comes with corresponding citation style guides, giving advice on in-text citations and clearly explaining the updates in newer editions. Authors can build reference lists, save their citations, and - for Microsoft Word documents - copy-paste citations directly into their paper’s References section.

Wordvice CEO Jonghwan Lee said that, with increased competition in the online freelance services market, it was vital to offer editing that was not only competitively priced but provided users with added value.

He said: "We have expanded from a simple admissions and academic editing company to a one-stop shop where authors can find answers to any questions they have about writing and formatting research content, publishing in their target journals, and fixing basic grammar and punctuation issues.”

As well as the hundreds of academic resource articles published on its website, Wordvice has now added user-focused content on English language rules, including a guide to editing and proofreading.

These materials are designed to help readers improve their writing and proofreading and to use Wordvice's English editing services once they have drafted and self-edited their journal manuscripts.