New York, March 18: Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, has reportedly begun a limited rollout of a long-rumored "dislike" button for post replies. The feature, which surfaced for a segment of global users on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, allows individuals to downvote specific replies to a post. While the downvote count remains private to the user and the platform, the data is expected to influence the ranking of conversations, effectively pushing less relevant or lower-quality content further down the reply thread.

The launch follows months of speculation and internal testing under the leadership of X’s product team. Nikita Bier, the platform's product lead and founder of the viral app "Gas," addressed the immediate wave of user feedback on the platform. Responding to both technical queries and user concerns regarding potential "downvote mobbing," Bier posted a concise "Give me 60 seconds" to signal that the team was actively monitoring real-time performance and edge cases as the feature went live. X User Says OpenClaw AI Agent Helped Him Turn USD 12,000 Into USD 43,800 Overnight; Netizens Reacts to Viral Post.

X Product Head Nikita Bier Responds To Dislike Button Feedback

Give me 60 seconds — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) March 18, 2026

Unlike the "Dislike" button on platforms like YouTube or Reddit, the X dislike feature does not show a public tally. Instead, it appears as a broken heart or a downward arrow icon next to the "Like" button on replies. When a user clicks it, the action remains anonymous to the public and the original poster.

The primary goal, according to X's engineering team, is to provide a "signal" to the platform's algorithm. Replies with high dislike-to-like ratios will be deprioritized in the "Relevant" tab, ensuring that high-value discussions remain at the top of the feed while spam or toxic content is filtered out organically. Is X Becoming Adult Website? Grok’s ‘Undressing’ Prompt and Lenient Policies Spark Outrage.

The involvement of Nikita Bier in the rollout marks a significant shift in X's product strategy. Bier, known for building apps focused on positive reinforcement and high engagement, is reportedly tasked with refining X's "signal-to-noise" ratio.

When questioned by users about whether the dislike button would be used to suppress dissenting opinions, Bier suggested that the system is designed to identify "non-constructive" content rather than simply unpopular views. His "60 seconds" response has been interpreted by tech analysts as a sign of the agile, fast-paced "war room" environment currently driving X’s feature updates.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 12:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).