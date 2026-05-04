Karnataka Nurse Death: Woman Dies After Being Kicked in Private Parts for Refusing S*x in Sakleshpur; Accused Arrested

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In a deeply shocking incident from Attihalli village in Sakleshpur taluk, Hassan district, Karnataka, a 35-year-old nurse identified as A.R. Ramya lost her life after being brutally assaulted by a man for refusing his s*xual advances. Ramya, a widow working as a nurse in Bengaluru, had returned to her native village on April 28 to attend her mother-in-law's funeral, never imagining that the visit would turn into a nightmare that would claim her life.

According to police, a 41-year-old man from the same village, identified as Chandru, allegedly approached Ramya and forcibly demanded s*xual contact. When she firmly refused his advances, the accused flew into a violent rage and kicked her in her private parts with brutal force, causing severe and grievous internal injuries that left her in a critical condition. Bengaluru Shocker: Wife Sends S*x Videos, Pressures Husband Into Having Threes*mes; Complaint Registered.

The seriously injured Ramya was immediately rushed to Hassan District Hospital, where doctors fought desperately to save her life. Tragically, she succumbed to her injuries on April 30, two days after the horrific assault, leaving behind a heartbroken family already grieving the loss of her mother-in-law. IAF Wing Commander, Wife Accused of S*xual Exploitation, Blackmail by Singer Siddhant Sharma.

Police swiftly acted on the case and arrested the accused Chandru shortly after the incident. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the accused were known to each other, raising deeply troubling questions about the safety of women even within their own communities. The incident has sparked widespread outrage across Karnataka, with citizens and women's rights groups demanding swift and stringent justice for the deceased nurse and her grieving family.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Udayvani), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2026 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).