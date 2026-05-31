Xiaomi 17T Price in India Leaked Before Launch on June 4

Xiaomi has officially confirmed the imminent arrival of the Xiaomi 17T in India, with the smartphone scheduled to be launched on 4 June 2026. This release marks a significant return for the company’s T-series in the Indian market, as it aims to establish a strong presence in the premium segment by offering a blend of high-end hardware and advanced imaging capabilities.

The upcoming device is designed with a modern aesthetic, featuring a slim profile that houses a high-performance chipset and a large capacity battery system. Beyond its internal upgrades, the Xiaomi 17T brings significant improvements in display clarity and multimedia support, positioning itself as a comprehensive flagship alternative for consumers seeking both power and versatility in their daily mobile experience. Upcoming Smartphone Launches in June 2026: From Xiaomi 17T and Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus to OnePlus 15s, Check Details of All Models Here.

Xiaomi 17T Price in India

The Xiaomi 17T is expected to be available in two storage configurations in India. According to recent reports, the base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is tipped to retail at INR 65,999, while pricing for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model has not yet been confirmed.

Xiaomi 17T Specifications and Features

The Xiaomi 17T features a 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPS display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness, and Dolby Vision. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Its camera system includes a 50MP Leica Light Fusion 800 primary sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and 120x AI zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, alongside a 32MP front-facing shooter. Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T Pro Global Prices Tipped Following Fresh Leaks; Check Details.

The phone supports 4K video recording, houses a 6,500mAh battery with 67W wired and 22.5W reverse wired charging, and offers an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. Additional connectivity features include Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 12:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).