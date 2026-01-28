Mumbai, January 28: Samsung has officially announced the United States launch of its highly anticipated Galaxy Z TriFold, marking a significant milestone in mobile engineering. The device, which features a unique double-folding mechanism, is scheduled to become available on January 30, 2026. This new form factor allows the handset to transform from a pocketable smartphone into a massive 10-inch tablet, the largest display ever featured on a Galaxy mobile device.

The Galaxy Z TriFold is aimed at power users and early adopters looking for a hybrid experience that combines the portability of a phone with the productivity of a high-end tablet. Despite its complex folding design, Samsung has managed to keep the device remarkably slim, measuring just 3.9 mm at its thinnest point. The launch follows rigorous durability testing, where the main display was subjected to 200,000 fold cycles to ensure long-term reliability for consumers. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price, Launch and Specifications; All You Need To Know.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Specifications

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z TriFold is powered by a customised Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy, specifically optimised for multi-tasking on the large 10-inch screen. The device features a flagship-grade 200 MP primary camera, bringing "Ultra" level photography to the foldable segment for the first time. It also houses the largest battery ever seen on a Samsung foldable to support the increased power demands of the expansive display.

The hardware is complemented by a titanium hinge system and a reinforced display overcoat designed for added shock absorption. In terms of storage, the US variant will launch with 512GB of internal memory. The 10-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel provides a cinematic viewing experience while supporting advanced multitasking features, allowing users to run multiple applications side-by-side without the need to switch windows constantly.

Galaxy AI Features

A central pillar of the Galaxy Z TriFold experience is the deep integration of Galaxy AI. The device features Gemini Live, which allows the AI to understand what users see and do on the screen in real-time. Creative tools such as Photo Assist, Generative Edit, and Sketch to Image are included, enabling users to transform simple drawings into professional-grade images or edit complex photos directly on the 10-inch canvas.

Beyond creativity, the AI is designed to assist with daily productivity by understanding the context of natural conversations and offering real-time guidance. These features are baked directly into the user interface, ensuring that the transition between the smartphone and tablet modes remains fluid and intuitive for the user.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Price in USA

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold will be available in a single 'Crafted Black' colourway. It is priced at USD 2,899.00 (around INR 2,66,000) and will be sold through Samsung Experience Stores and the official Samsung US website. While the device officially goes on sale this Thursday, January 30, it is currently on display at select physical retail locations for customers who wish to test the triple-folding technology before purchasing. Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G Price Leaked Ahead of January 29 Launch in India; Check Expected Features and Specifications.

The launch represents a shift in the mobile industry toward "multi-fold" devices, potentially setting a new standard for how professional work and media consumption are handled on the go. Samsung has confirmed that the device will also receive regular software updates to maintain its AI capabilities and security features over its lifespan.

