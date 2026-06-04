Xiaomi 17T Debuts in India: Price, Specs and Leica Camera Features

Xiaomi today marks a significant return to the premium Indian smartphone market with the official launch of the Xiaomi 17T. Unveiled globally on May 28, 2026, the standard Xiaomi 17T makes its solo debut in India, promising a blend of flagship-level photography, robust performance, and a stunning display experience. This marks the first T-series device from Xiaomi to hit Indian shores since the Mi 11T Pro in 2021, signaling the brand's renewed focus on the competitive premium mid-range segment.

Price and Availability in India

The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of Xiaomi 17T is set to retail at an India price of INR 59,999. The 512GB storage variant is priced at INR 64,999. The Xiaomi 17T will be available in eye-catching colour options including Black, Blue, Opal White and Violet.

Xiaomi 17T India Pricing:

Variant Price 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage INR 59,999 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage INR 64,999

Design and Display

The Xiaomi 17T features a sleek design with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, ensuring durability. It boasts a captivating 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K (1268x2756 pixels) resolution. This panel offers a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 3500 nits. With Gorilla Glass Protection, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and DCI-P3 colour coverage, the display promises a vibrant and immersive viewing experience. The phone also incorporates TUV Rheinland eye-care certifications for reduced eye strain during extended use.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 17T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset, built on a 4nm process. This octa-core processor, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, is designed to deliver significantly improved performance and efficiency for demanding tasks and gaming. Storage options include 256GB and 512GB, utilizing UFS 4.1 technology. The device runs on the latest Android 16-based HyperOS 3, offering a modern and feature-rich user experience. To maintain optimal performance, Xiaomi has integrated its 3D IceLoop cooling system.

Camera System: The Leica Touch

A major highlight of the Xiaomi 17T is its Leica-tuned triple rear camera system, dubbed the "Telephoto Master". The setup includes a 50MP main camera with a Light Fusion 800 sensor (1/1.55-inch), f/1.7 aperture, and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Joining it is a 50MP periscope telephoto lens offering 5x optical zoom (115mm equivalent) and up to an astounding 120x AI digital zoom. Completing the trio is a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. For selfies and video calls, the front houses a 32MP camera. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording, with the rear capable of 4K at 60fps and the front at 30fps.

Battery and Charging

The Xiaomi 17T packs a substantial 6500mAh silicon-carbon battery, promising extended usage. It supports 67W wired HyperCharge, allowing for rapid replenishment of power. Additionally, the device offers 22.5W wired reverse charging, enabling it to power other compatible gadgets.

Value Verdict

With the Xiaomi 17T, the brand aims to deliver a compelling package that punches above its weight in the premium smartphone segment. The combination of a powerful MediaTek chipset, an exceptional Leica-branded camera system with a periscope telephoto lens, and a vivid AMOLED display makes it an attractive option for users seeking high-end features without venturing into ultra-premium flagship territory. Its expected aggressive pricing in India could position it as a strong contender against established players in the market.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).