New Delhi, June 20: Google is planning to add the Veo 3 video creation tool to YouTube Shorts in the future. Over the years, entertainment has transformed significantly. The change has been driven by content creators, who have played a crucial role in the evolution. Veo 3 video creation tool will likely help the creators to generate countless video clips by using simple prompts.

In a blog post, CEO Neal Mohan said that Veo 3 will be coming to YouTube Shorts later this summer. YouTube CEO Neal Mohan participated in the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, where he delivered a keynote speech. He was accompanied by creators like Amelia Dimoldenberg, Alex Cooper, and Brandon Baum. Mohan said, "I believe these tools will open new creative lanes for everyone to explore. But what’s even more exciting than what you see on the screen, is how AI is helping creatives behind the scenes." ChatGPT Record Mode: OpenAI Rolling Out New Feature for ChatGPT Pro, Enterprise and Edu Users on macOS Desktop App.

Veo is a video generation model developed by Google DeepMind that enables users to create AI-generated backgrounds and video clips for YouTube Shorts. Last month, Google introduced its latest model, the Veo 3. The Google AI Ultra plan offers the most access to the Veo 3 video model. The Ultra plan is available in 73 countries, and efforts are underway to expand its availability even further. For Google AI Pro subscribers in these countries, there is limited access to the Veo 3 model through the Flow feature, along with a trial pack of 10 video generations to experiment with in the Gemini app. Additionally, Pro subscribers can also use Veo 3 in the Gemini mobile app. Grok 3.5 Coming Soon: X CEO Linda Yaccarino Says It Will Be the ‘Smartest Model in the World’ (Watch Video).

YouTube has also highlighted its Auto Dubbing feature, which currently translates videos into nine different languages. It has plans to add 11 more languages in the future. The feature can help to expand the potential audience that creators and brands can connect with to reach viewers from different language backgrounds and enhance their global presence.

