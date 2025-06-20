X CEO Linda Yaccarino has announced that Grok 3.5, the latest version of the AI model developed by xAI, is about to launch soon. She highlighted that it will be the “smartest model in the world.” She shared that Grok's growth and innovation will benefit everyday users and businesses. The AI model is designed to offer real-time conversations. Yaccarino explained that what makes Grok different from other AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Llama is its training on real-time data from X. Yaccarino noted that Grok is growing faster than any other of its competitors because it is fueled by the biggest data centre in the world. ChatGPT Record Mode: OpenAI Rolling Out New Feature for ChatGPT Pro, Enterprise and Edu Users on macOS Desktop App.

Grok 3.5 Coming Soon

"Grok 3.5 is about to drop, and it will be the smartest A.I. model in the world." 一 Linda Yaccarino, 𝕏 CEO pic.twitter.com/QM1oP0Ma7R — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) June 20, 2025

X CEO Linda Yaccarino Explains Difference Between Grok and Other AI Products

"The difference of Grok vs every other product, ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude is that it is the singular model that is trained on the real-time data of 𝕏. Grok is growing faster than any other of its competitors because it is fueled by the biggest data center in the world." 一 Linda pic.twitter.com/CBXpEfzYC8 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) June 20, 2025

