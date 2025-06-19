Sam Altman-run OpenAI shared a post on June 19, 2025, and announced the rollout of ChatGPT Record mode. The new feature is now available for ChatGPT Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users. The tool is offered on the macOS desktop app. ChatGPT Record mode can be used to capture meetings and brainstorms within the app. The feature will allow users to record audio, which ChatGPT will then transcribe. It can also identify key points from the conversation and can also turn them into follow-ups, action plans, or even code. Narayana Murthy Using ChatGPT To Write Speeches, Says AI Helped Him Cut Prep Time From 30 Hours to 5 Hours.

ChatGPT Record Mode

Record mode is rolling out today in ChatGPT to Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users. Available on macOS desktop app. https://t.co/xmReUOx473 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) June 18, 2025

