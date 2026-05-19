Epstein Files: UK Police Launch Investigation Into Historic Child S*x Abuse Allegations in Surrey and Berkshire

LONDON (AP): Police in the UK say they are investigating two allegations of historic child s*x abuse following the release of the Epstein files earlier this year. Police in Surrey, the county immediately south-west of London, said in a statement Tuesday that they are investigating two separate allegations. One relates to locations in Surrey and Berkshire in the mid-1990s to 2000. The other relates to the mid- to late 1980s in West Surrey. No arrests have been made. Who Is Releasing Epstein Files? Where To Check the Jeffrey Epstein Files? All You Need To Know.

"We take all reports of se*ual offending seriously and will work to identify any reasonable lines of enquiry to verify information or establish corroborating evidence,'' police said in a statement. The investigation comes after the police called for witnesses to come forward after a redacted report released by the U.S. Department of Justice in December, set out allegations of human trafficking and sexual assault which allegedly took place in the community of Virginia Water between 1994 and 1996.

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