Indian Man Pravna Bhatt Caught in UK Trying To Groom 14-Year-Old Girl, Video Goes Viral

An Indian national, identified as 27-year-old Pravna Bhatt, has been caught in the United Kingdom over allegations of attempting to groom a minor, triggering widespread outrage after a video of the confrontation went viral on social media.

The clip, reportedly filmed by a group calling themselves “British patriots,” shows Bhatt being confronted over his alleged online conversations with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. While the authenticity of the decoy profile remains unconfirmed, Bhatt is seen admitting to sending explicit messages despite knowing the girl’s age. Indian National Arrested in UK: Police Arrest Gureet Jeetesh in Connection with Online Grooming Probe.

Indian Man Caught in UK for Alleged Online Grooming of Minor

Pravna Bhatt, 27, from India, currently living in Stoke-on-Trent, attempted to sexually abuse a 14-year-old British girl, caught by British patriots. He said, “It’s my first time, please forgive me, I will never do this again.” He told the girl, “Please send some money, I want… pic.twitter.com/L55PBJdXGL — Shunya (@Shunyaa00) June 2, 2026

According to the video, Bhatt had moved to the UK three years ago on a student visa and later transitioned to a post-study visa after completing his education at the University of Leeds. During the confrontation, he allegedly acknowledged engaging in inappropriate chats and sending s*xually explicit content, including a video of himself. What Is Online Grooming? Warning Signs Parents Need To Know.

In one of the exchanges shown in the clip, Bhatt reportedly reacted to the minor’s age by saying, “I will go to jail,” followed by laughter, yet continued the conversation. He is also accused of asking the girl to “sneak” into his room and suggesting they meet at a hotel, even requesting money from her to facilitate the meeting.

The video further shows Bhatt pleading for forgiveness, claiming it was his first such act. “This is the first time I have done this… Please give me a last chance,” he is heard saying, while also urging the group not to involve the police.

Authorities have not yet publicly confirmed the details of the case or whether formal charges have been filed. It also remains unclear if law enforcement was eventually contacted following the incident.

This case is not isolated. Earlier this year, another Indian man, Gureet Jeetesh, was arrested in Coventry on suspicion of online grooming involving minors shortly after arriving in the UK on a student visa.

The incidents have reignited concerns around online safety, misuse of digital platforms, and the role of vigilante groups in exposing alleged offenders.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).