Chirayu Rana’s S*xual Harassment Lawsuit Against JPMorgan Boss Likely ‘Falling Apart,’ Say Legal Experts

The high-profile lawsuit filed by former JPMorgan banker Chirayu Rana, which alleges that his female supervisor coerced him into becoming her “s*x slave,” is appearing increasingly precarious, according to multiple legal experts. Observers point to a series of recent developments in the Manhattan case as indicators of a “failing lawsuit” and “emotional desperation” within the plaintiff’s legal camp.

A primary concern for the case is the recent attempt by Rana’s new five-member legal team to withdraw the suit from state court and refile it in a federal venue. Legal professionals suggest this maneuver lacks significant strategic merit and may simply be an attempt at “forum-shopping” to avoid Judge Dakota Ramseur, who had previously vocalised skepticism regarding the case. Chirayu Rana’s Father Stands by Son As JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini Faces S*xual Assault Lawsuit.

Employment lawyer Nicole Brenecki, who frequently practices before Judge Ramseur, described the judge as “no-nonsense, no bulls–t” and noted that her suggestion for an out-of-court resolution was “not a great sign for [Rana]”. “Translated into layman’s terms: this case is such nonsense, and it should not occupy the court’s docket,” Brenecki added. Experts warn that federal courts are notoriously strict, meaning that “if you actually have a s–t case, then you shouldn’t be putting it in federal court”.

Chirayu Rana Case: Credibility and Evidence Concerns

The case has been further clouded by the sudden exit of Rana’s original lawyer, Daniel Kaiser, on the morning of a hearing. Employment lawyer Susan Crumiller noted that such departures often suggest that “new facts emerge that damage a client’s credibility, and you could think: Nobody’s going to believe our client, or even worse: I don’t believe my client anymore”. Who Is Chirayu Rana? All About the Indian-Origin Complainant Who Sued JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini for Making Him 'S*x Slave'.

Furthermore, legal analysts highlighted a lack of documentation supporting Rana's claims. Crumiller pointed out that the reliance on “highly specific” verbal allegations is unusual in an era dominated by digital communication, noting, “It gives pause if you don’t have similar allegations that it happens in writing, too”. With the defendant, Lorna Hajdini, having filed a countersuit for defamation, experts suggest Rana may face significant financial consequences for legal costs incurred by the defendants thus far.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 08:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).