Who Is Chirayu Rana? All About the Indian-Origin Complainant Who Sued JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini for Making Him 'S*x Slave'

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A former JPMorgan Chase staffer, identified as Chirayu Rana, who filed a case against Lorna Hajdini, is now facing allegations of fabricating a series of explosive sexual harassment claims against a high-ranking executive at the bank, as reported NY Post. The development follows an internal investigation by the financial institution that reportedly found no evidence to support the accusations.

As per the report, the 35-year-old complainant Rana, who currently serves as a principal at the investment firm Bregal Sagemount, allegedly filed the lawsuit earlier this week under the pseudonym 'John Doe'. The complaint levelled serious charges against Lorna Hajdini, an Executive Director on JPMorgan’s leveraged finance team, claiming she coerced him into a predatory relationship through the use of substances and professional threats. JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini Slammed for S*xually Abusing Married Junior Employee.

Who Is Chirayu Rana?

Chirayu Rana, is a former basketball player and a graduate of Rutgers University with a lengthy career in the New York finance sector. Before his tenure at JPMorgan, which began in the spring of 2024, Rana held positions at several high-profile firms, including Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, The Carlyle Group, and Houlihan Lokey.

As per the report, Records indicate that Indian-origin Chirayu Rana filed an internal complaint in May 2025 alleging harassment and abuse of power. Sources suggest he subsequently attempted to negotiate a multi-million USD settlement to exit the company. He is currently a principal at Bregal Sagemount, a firm focusing on digital infrastructure and software investments.

Internal Investigation Finds No Evidence of Wrongdoing

JPMorgan Chase has issued a firm denial regarding the allegations. A spokesperson for the bank stated that a comprehensive internal probe, conducted by the human resources department and legal counsel, yielded no facts to support the claims. The investigation included a thorough review of corporate phone records and email communications.

According to the bank, while numerous employees cooperated with the internal review, the complainant refused to participate. Furthermore, the spokesperson noted that the individual declined to provide central facts that would be necessary to substantiate the legal filing.

Sources familiar with the bank's structure noted that Rana did not report directly to Hajdini. While both worked on the same team handling corporate acquisitions and mergers, they were supervised by different managing directors. This reporting structure suggests that Hajdini would have had no authority over Rana’s annual bonus, contradicting claims made in the lawsuit.

Legal Status and Retracted Documents

The lawsuit, which also names JPMorgan Chase as a defendant for alleged retaliation, gained significant attention after lurid details were published by international media outlets. However, the initial court documents were later withdrawn for what was described as "corrections." Lorna Hajdini Sued: JPMorgan Executive Accused of S*xual Assault, Drugging and Racial Abuse of Junior Employee; Bank Denies Claims.

While the claims have been branded as a complete fabrication by associates of the accused, the lawsuit remains a matter of public record. In the United States, court filings generally enjoy absolute privilege, which allows media outlets to report on the allegations without liability, provided the reporting is a fair and accurate reflection of the legal documents. No trial date has been set for the matter.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NY Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).