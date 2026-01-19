US President Donald Trump has reportedly sent a provocative letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, linking his past failure to receive the Nobel Peace Prize to a declared shift in his foreign policy approach. The letter, which surfaced over the weekend and has been confirmed by the Norwegian Prime Minister, also reiterates Trump's controversial demand for the United States to acquire Greenland, a self-governing territory of Denmark. The letter's contents have quickly become a subject of discussion among European diplomatic circles, particularly given its timing amidst broader geopolitical tensions.

The Contentious Trump Letter To Norway PM

In the letter, Trump explicitly stated, "Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America".

Trump's Letter To Norway PM

NEW: @potus letter to @jonasgahrstore links @NobelPrize to Greenland, reiterates threats, and is forwarded by the NSC staff to multiple European ambassadors in Washington. I obtained the text from multiple officials: Dear Ambassador: President Trump has asked that the… — Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) January 19, 2026

This assertion directly connects his personal grievance over the Nobel Peace Prize to a re-evaluation of his international stance. The Norwegian Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Store, has since clarified that the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by an independent committee in Oslo, not by the Norwegian government itself. The letter was reportedly forwarded by National Security Council staff to several European ambassadors with instructions for it to be shared with their respective heads of government or state.

Greenland and Geopolitical Implications

Beyond the Nobel Peace Prize grievance, the letter reignited Trump's long-standing interest in Greenland. He argued that "Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a 'right of ownership' anyway?".

Trump further contended that NATO should facilitate US annexation of Greenland, stating, "The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland". This renewed push for the acquisition of Greenland, a territory with significant strategic importance due to its location and natural resources, underscores a transactional approach to international relations that characterized much of his previous presidency.

Diplomatic Reactions and Context

Prime Minister Store confirmed the authenticity of the letter to Norwegian newspaper VG, noting it arrived in response to an earlier message he and Finnish President Alexander Stubb had sent to Trump. Their initial communication reportedly concerned proposed tariffs on some European countries and requested a phone call to de-escalate the exchange of words.

While the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by an independent committee, Trump's public linking of the award to his approach to international peace and security, coupled with his renewed demands for Greenland, is likely to prompt further discussion and potential concern among European allies and within NATO.

