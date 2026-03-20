Washington, March 20: US President Donald Trump on Friday lashed out at NATO allies, accusing them of failing to support the United States during its conflict with Iran alongside Israel. In a fiery Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “Without the US, Nato is a paper tiger!” and branded allied nations “cowards” for refusing to join the fight.

Trump claimed the war aimed at stopping a “nuclear-powered Iran” had already been “militarily won” with minimal risk for allies. However, he criticised NATO members for not assisting in securing the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route. Donald Trump Pays His Respects in Delaware to 6 US Service Members Killed in Middle East.

“Now that the fight is militarily won, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices… but don’t want to help open the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said, calling it “a simple military manoeuvre” and “the single reason for the high oil prices.”

The ongoing conflict, which began with US-Israeli strikes on February 28, has shaken global markets, killed thousands and displaced millions. Donald Trump Criticises NATO Allies for Declining To Join US Military Operation Against Iran.

Meanwhile, Germany, Britain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan and Canada issued a joint statement expressing willingness to support “appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage” through the Strait. However, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz indicated such action would depend on the end of active combat.

French President Emmanuel Macron stressed diplomacy over escalation, saying, “I have not heard anyone here express a willingness to enter this conflict, quite the opposite,” after an EU summit in Brussels.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 08:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).