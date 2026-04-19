SHREVEPORT, La. (AP): A gunman in Louisiana killed eight children in domestic-related shootings at different homes early Sunday, police in Shreveport said. The victims ranged in age from one to about 14 years old, said Shreveport police spokesperson Chris Bordelon. A total of 10 were people shot. The gunman later died after a chase with officers who fired at the suspect, Bordelon said. The suspect stole a car while leaving the scene of the shootings and was followed by police, according to Bordelon.

Officials said they were still gathering details at the crime scenes, which extended across three locations. Some of the children shot were related to the suspect, Bordelon said. "This is an extensive scene unlike anything most of us have ever seen," he said. At a news conference outside the residence where one of the shootings occurred, officials appeared stunned, requesting patience and prayers from the community as they sorted through multiple crime scenes. Ukraine Mass Shooting: 6 Killed, 14 Injured As Gunman Opens Fire Inside Supermarket in Kyiv; Attacker Neutralised.

"I just don't know what to say, my heart is just taken aback," Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said. "I cannot begin to imagine how such an event could occur." "This is a tragic situation — maybe the worst tragic situation we've ever had," said Tom Arceneaux, mayor of the city in northwestern Louisiana with about 180,000 residents. "It's a terrible morning." Italy: 2 Indian Men Shot Dead Outside Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur Ji in Covo; Shooter Absconding.

8 Children Killed in Multiple Home Shootings in Shreveport

Police in Shreveport, Louisiana say 8 children were killed in a domestic shooting. The suspect was also killed by responding officers. pic.twitter.com/WuaGGOf3mq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 19, 2026

Louisiana State Police say their detectives have been asked by Shreveport police to investigate. In a statement, state police say no officers were harmed in the shooting that involved an officer after a police pursuit into Bossier City on Sunday morning. State police are asking anyone with pictures, video or information to share it with state police detectives.

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