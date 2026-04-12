A shooting at a Chick-fil-A outlet in Union Township, New Jersey, the US, on Saturday evening, April 11, left at least one person dead and several others injured, according to local reports. The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. along Route 22, prompting a large emergency response and an ongoing investigation.

Authorities said multiple shots were fired inside or near the restaurant, which was reportedly crowded at the time. At least six people sustained gunshot wounds, with one victim pronounced dead at the scene. The injured were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known. Law enforcement agencies have not yet released details about a suspect or possible motive. Mar-a-Lago Security Breach: Man Shot Dead by US Secret Service After Unauthorised Entry Into Secure Perimeter at Donald Trump’s Resort in West Palm Beach.

Chick-fil-A Shooting: 1 Dead, Several Injured

🚨#BREAKING: Numerous people are injured as emergency crews are on the scene responding to a mass shooting after gunfire erupted inside a Chick-fil-A 📌#Union | #NewJersey. At this time, numerous emergency crews are on the scene in Union Township, New Jersey, responding to and… pic.twitter.com/rGWSs4qCfg — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 12, 2026

Chick-fil-A Shooting: Emergency Response and Scene

Videos circulating online showed a heavy police presence outside the restaurant, with multiple patrol vehicles and emergency responders at the scene. Traffic along Route 22 slowed as authorities secured the area. Police, fire, and emergency medical services were seen responding in large numbers as officials worked to assist victims and control the situation.

Witness Accounts and Public Reaction

Witnesses described panic as gunfire erupted, with people running from the area to seek safety. Some social media users reported seeing employees and customers fleeing the restaurant in fear. Posts online also showed concern from residents and passersby, with many expressing shock and offering condolences to victims and their families. Others shared near-miss experiences, saying they had been in the vicinity shortly before the shooting occurred. Videos Show Terrifying Moments During Texas Mass Shooting.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Officials have urged the public to avoid the area while the investigation remains active. Further details, including information about the suspect and the condition of the injured, are expected as the investigation progresses.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Mirror US), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2026 08:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).