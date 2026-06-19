Meta Lobbies US Congress for Legal Immunity from Child Harm Claims Tied to Instagram and Social Media Platforms: Report

Meta Platforms has been actively lobbying the United States Congress to secure legal immunity from claims relating to child harm caused by its social media products, including Instagram. The move comes as the tech giant currently faces thousands of lawsuits from families and young users who allege that its platforms have contributed to physical and mental health issues.

Meta Legislative Efforts and KOSA Negotiations

The proposed immunity language, reviewed by Reuters, is being pushed by Meta as it seeks to end its opposition to the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA). If enacted, the provision would grant online platforms immunity from state law liability regarding the privacy and safety of users under the age of eighteen. The bill, which is currently under consideration in the U.S. Senate, aims to mandate that social media companies take reasonable steps to prevent harms such as compulsive platform use. 'Can’t Trust WhatsApp': Elon Musk Slams Meta as Class-Action Lawsuit Alleges Secret Interception of Private Messages by Accenture and Third Parties.

While Meta spokesperson Stephanie Otway stated that the provision does not represent blanket immunity and would not extinguish existing lawsuits, legal experts strongly disagree. Julia Duncan of the American Association for Justice described the language as clear-cut immunity that would effectively dismiss ongoing litigation from parents and school districts seeking to hold companies accountable for harm.

The lobbying efforts arise during a period of significant legal pressure for Meta and other tech firms. Earlier this year, a California woman successfully won a trial against Meta and YouTube, with a jury awarding $6 million in damages. The plaintiffs in that case argued that features such as infinite scrolling and activity notifications were intentionally designed to be addictive and harmful to minors. Both companies are planning to appeal that verdict. Meta and YouTube Found Liable in Landmark Social Media Addiction Case, Ordered To Pay USD 3 Million in Compensatory Damages.

Despite the lobbying, lawmakers have expressed hesitation regarding the inclusion of such immunity provisions. A spokesperson for Senator Marsha Blackburn, a primary sponsor of KOSA, stated that her office had not seen the proposed language and would not consider its inclusion. The bill remains a key focus of negotiations between the White House and Senate leadership as they aim to establish comprehensive national standards for children's online safety.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).