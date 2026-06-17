NetJets Private Jet N523QS From Mexico Crashes While Approaching Laredo International Airport in Texas; Video Surfaces

A twin-engine private jet originating from Mexico crashed during its final approach to Laredo International Airport on Tuesday, June 16, forcing a major emergency response on a local highway. Aviation tracking data and independent industry reports identify the aircraft as a Cessna Citation Latitude jet operating under the registration N523QS, a vessel belonging to the prominent fractional aircraft ownership fleet NetJets.

The Laredo Police Department confirmed that while multiple occupants sustained injuries and required immediate hospitalisation, everyone pulled from the wreckage survived the impact. No ground injuries were reported. Missouri Plane Crash: All 12 Aboard Skydiving Aircraft Killed After Plane Crashes Near Butler Memorial Airport in Bates County (Watch Video).

Private Jet from Mexico Crashes in Texas

PRIVATE JET CRASHES IN MEXICO A private Cessna Citation Latitude jet arriving from Los Cabos, Mexico, crashed on approach to Laredo International Airport in Texas on Wednesday Videos from the scene showed the aircraft engulfed in flames as first responders rushed in and broke… pic.twitter.com/RfXIOBNewf — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) June 17, 2026

Emergency Diversion Prompts Highway Crash

The flight, designated as N523QS, initially departed from San José del Cabo Airport (SJD) in Baja California Sur, Mexico, and was en route to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) in Texas. According to monitoring data from flight tracking service FlightAware, the aircraft was cruising at an altitude of 41,000 feet and traveling at approximately 491 mph when it executed an unprogrammed emergency diversion toward Laredo.

Video of Private Jet Crashing in US Surfaces

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The accident took place on the Loop near the Saunders Street and Clark Boulevard area. Ground footage shared on social media by aviation publications, including the Mexican outlet EnElAire, showed bystanders rushing toward the crash site on the highway to pull passengers from the fuselage as smoke and flames emerged from the airframe.

Occupants Extricated and Hospitalised

First responders and local authorities successfully extricated all individuals on board before the aircraft became fully compromised by fire. The exact number of passengers has not been verified by local precincts, though authorities verified that the victims were conscious during rescue operations. A spokesperson for the Laredo Police Department noted that the individuals taken out of the crashed plane "were alive". While officials have not formally specified the nature or extent of the injuries, all affected occupants were immediately transferred to a nearby regional hospital to receive treatment. US Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet Fighter Jet Crashes Near Rimrock Lake in Washington, Sparks Wildfire (See Video and Pics).

Investigation and Asset Background

The precise mechanical or environmental cause behind the diversion and subsequent crash remains unknown. Both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are dispatched to conduct a comprehensive joint investigation into the flight logs and wreckage. The aircraft involved is a mid-size corporate twin-jet classified as a C68A under international civil registers. The airframe constitutes part of the core operational fleet of NetJets, the world's largest private aviation company. NetJets, which was acquired by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway in 1998, functions under a specialized framework allowing individuals and corporations to buy fractional shares of a private aircraft rather than absorbing full purchasing overhead.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News Reports), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).