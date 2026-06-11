New York Detective Gets Probation After Having S*x With Woman He Arrested, Sending Explicit Photos

A former New York City police detective has avoided prison time after admitting to engaging in s*x with a woman shortly after arresting her, in a case that has raised serious concerns about abuse of power within law enforcement.

Matthew Lambert pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including three counts of official misconduct and one count of receiving unlawful gratuities. Instead of serving jail time, he has been sentenced to two years of probation, 100 hours of community service, and mandatory counselling. US Shocker: Washington Teacher Admits to Having S*x With High School Student After Husband Discovers Conversation With Victim; Arrested.

The case centers around a May 2024 incident in which Lambert arrested a woman on a petit larceny charge. Prosecutors said he offered to release her with a desk appearance ticket rather than taking her through central booking procedures. Before leaving the station, he allegedly showed her an explicit photo and later met her at her residence, where they engaged in s*x in his car.

Authorities said the investigation uncovered a broader pattern of misconduct. Lambert also allegedly used his position to send inappropriate messages to women involved in cases he was handling, including victims and complainants. In one instance, he texted a woman who reported a missing package, asking her out for drinks, while in another he called an assault victim “absolutely beautiful.” US: High School Counsellor Has S*x With Student on Campus in North Carolina; Arrested.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg condemned the conduct, calling it “disturbing” and unacceptable for a law enforcement officer. As part of his plea deal, Lambert resigned from the NYPD in 2025 and is permanently barred from serving as a police officer in New York state.

Lambert, who joined the NYPD in 2014 and became a detective in 2022, will now serve probation as the case highlights ongoing concerns about accountability and ethical conduct in policing.

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