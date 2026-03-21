New York, March 21: The Florida man who became an overnight internet sensation due to his striking resemblance to Jeffrey Epstein has addressed the viral frenzy, revealing that he once crossed paths with the disgraced financier. The man, a retired commercial real estate professional known locally as "Palm Beach Pete," confirmed in a recent interview with TMZ that he has no intention of changing his appearance despite being at the center of a global conspiracy theory claiming Epstein is still alive.

Speaking about the magnitude of his sudden fame, Palm Beach Pete explained that a random driver filmed him while traveling on I-95, leading to hundreds of millions of views. While he has gone viral for his looks before, notably appearing in the background of The Real Housewives of New York City, he noted that the current "eyes on him" are unprecedented. Despite the online vitriol, he maintains that his face-to-face encounters with the public remain polite, often resulting in requests for handshakes and selfies. Is Jeffrey Epstein Alive? 'Palm Beach Pete’ Breaks Silence Over Viral Video Claims, Says ‘I Am Not the Billionaire Pedo’.

‘Palm Beach Pete’ Claims He Met Jeffrey Epstein at a Party

Epstein-lookalike ‘Palm Beach Pete’ says he partied with Epstein, nobody knows how he got rich pic.twitter.com/lBwSvgKAn3 — RT (@RT_com) March 20, 2026

Palm Beach Pete says he's not changing his look despite the frequent comparisons to Jeffrey Epstein! pic.twitter.com/iNwAyBbF7T — TMZ (@TMZ) March 20, 2026

‘Palm Beach Pete’ Says He Met Jeffrey Epstein at a Party

In a surprising revelation, Pete shared that his connection to Epstein goes beyond a physical resemblance. During his years living and working in New York City, Pete attended several high-society parties where Epstein was also a guest. He described the late financier as a "mysterious" and "creepy" figure who often sat alone on a couch, keeping to himself.

"Back in the day, he wasn't the magnitude that he is or was, so he wasn't a big deal," Pete remarked. He noted that even then, Epstein’s source of wealth was a topic of hushed conversation among the city's elite. "People didn't know how he made his money and what his story was," he added, though he clarified that he never had a direct conversation with Epstein during those events. Jeffrey Epstein Is Alive and Was Spotted Driving Convertible Car in Florida? Here’s Fact Check of the Viral Video.

The Viral Impact and Generation Z

The lookalike's daily life has been significantly altered by the viral video. He recounted an incident at a restaurant near Palm Beach where a group of Generation Z diners were whispering about his identity. Pete, who describes himself as "very social," approached the table to confirm that he was indeed "the guy that went viral."

He noted that the youth-led platform TikTok has been a primary driver of the rumors. During the COVID-19 lockdowns, a clip of him being kissed by socialite Sonja Morgan on RHONY went viral with captions questioning why she was "kissing Jeffrey Epstein." Pete’s family, including his adult children, reportedly find the situation "hilarious" and are well-adjusted to their father’s "accidental" fame.

Refusal to Alter His Appearance

Despite suggestions from some online commentators that he should shave his head or change his hairstyle to avoid comparisons to a "really bad person," Pete remains steadfast in his personal style. "I’m me. I’m Palm Beach Pete. I’m a regular guy," he stated, adding that he refuses to let a deceased criminal dictate how he presents himself.

Profession : Retired Commercial Real Estate.

: Retired Commercial Real Estate. Hobbies : Tennis and social gatherings.

: Tennis and social gatherings. Stance: "I'm just a better-looking version than Jeffrey."

The obsession with "Palm Beach Pete" is a byproduct of the lingering skepticism surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s death in August 2019. Because the financier died in a federal lockup under controversial circumstances, "sightings" have become a staple of internet subcultures.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TMZ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 07:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).