Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Across Central US: Risks, Safety Tips and What To Expect

A broad severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across parts of the central United States, placing millions of residents on alert as volatile weather conditions intensify. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) and the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), a powerful low-pressure system colliding with warm, moisture-rich air from the Gulf of Mexico is creating a highly unstable atmosphere.

Meteorologists have categorized the situation under an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5), indicating a strong likelihood of severe thunderstorms, large hail, damaging winds, and possible tornado development. Residents are advised to stay updated with live weather alerts and prepare for rapid escalation to warnings. Severe Weather Outbreak Threatens Central US With Tornadoes, Large Hail And Damaging Winds.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch vs Warning: Key Differences

Understanding the difference between a severe thunderstorm watch and a warning is critical for timely action:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch: Issued by the SPC, it means conditions are favorable for severe storms over a large area. It typically lasts 6 to 9 hours and serves as an early alert to stay prepared.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Issued by local NWS offices, it confirms that a severe storm is occurring or detected via radar. It is more urgent, covers smaller areas, and usually lasts 30 to 60 minutes. Winter Weather Advisory: Is the US Facing a Major Snowstorm?

Safety Measures During a Severe Thunderstorm Watch

When a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect, early preparation can reduce risks significantly:

Charge essential devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and power banks to stay connected during outages.

Secure outdoor items like furniture, tools, and trash bins to prevent them from becoming airborne hazards.

Enable multiple alert systems, including smartphone emergency alerts and NOAA Weather Radio.

Identify a safe shelter area, preferably an interior room on the lowest floor, away from windows and doors.

Can a Severe Thunderstorm Watch Turn Into a Tornado Watch?

Yes, a severe thunderstorm watch can escalate into a tornado watch if atmospheric conditions evolve. Strong wind shear and rotating updrafts within supercell storms can increase the likelihood of tornado formation. In such cases, authorities may upgrade alerts and issue higher-level warnings, including “Particularly Dangerous Situation” (PDS) tags.

Residents are urged to monitor official updates closely and act immediately if warnings are issued. Staying informed and prepared is the most effective way to stay safe during rapidly changing weather conditions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).