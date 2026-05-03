Winter Storm Warning Sierra Nevada: Rare May Snowstorm To Disrupt Travel, Highways at Risk of Closure

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A powerful late-season storm has triggered a winter storm warning in the Sierra Nevada, catching residents and travelers off guard as early May typically brings mild spring weather. Instead, forecasters are warning of heavy snowfall, strong winds, and dangerous travel conditions that could disrupt major highways and infrastructure across the region.

Meteorologists attribute this unusual event to a deep Pacific low-pressure system pushing intense moisture into the mountains. Reports indicate moisture levels are nearly 90 percent above the seasonal average, creating conditions more typical of peak winter than late spring. Snow has already begun falling above 7,000 feet, but the most severe phase is expected from Sunday night into Monday. During this period, snow levels could drop to around 4,500 feet, bringing accumulation to areas that rarely see snow this late in the season. Winter Storm Warning in New York: Heavy Snow, Blizzard Conditions and Flash Freeze Threat Across State, Check Live Weather Updates and Forecast.

Under the ongoing winter storm warning Sierra Nevada, elevations above 6,000 feet could receive between 1 to 2 feet of snow, while higher peaks may see totals nearing 4 feet. In addition, wind gusts ranging from 50 to 70 mph, and potentially exceeding 80 mph in exposed areas, are expected to create near-whiteout conditions, making travel extremely hazardous.

Major transportation routes are likely to be severely impacted. Interstate 80 over Donner Pass is at high risk of prolonged closures, while Highway 50 over Echo Summit could also face shutdowns as conditions worsen. Highway 395 along the Eastern Sierra is expected to experience widespread snow and icy roads, even at lower elevations. Authorities warn that simultaneous closures of key routes could significantly restrict movement between California’s Central Valley and neighboring states. Winter Weather Advisory: Is the US Facing a Major Snowstorm?

Officials are preparing to enforce strict chain controls, especially above 5,000 feet. These requirements may apply to all vehicles, including those with all-wheel or four-wheel drive, as road conditions deteriorate quickly under heavy snow and strong winds.

Travelers are strongly advised to postpone non-essential trips until at least Tuesday, when conditions are expected to improve. Those who must travel should carry emergency supplies such as food, water, warm clothing, and fully charged devices, as well as ensure their fuel tanks are full in case of delays or road closures.

This Sierra Nevada winter storm warning also has broader implications, as the system is forecast to move east into Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico, bringing further snowfall and disruptions. The event serves as a reminder that extreme winter weather can still occur in mountainous regions even late into spring, requiring vigilance and preparation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (SSBCrack.com), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 09:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).