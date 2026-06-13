US: Police Officer Throws Body Camera Into Lake Royale To Conceal On-Duty S*x Inside Patrol Car, Arrested

A North Carolina police officer has been terminated and taken into custody after authorities accused him of discarding his department-issued body camera into a lake to conceal the fact that he was having s*x in his patrol vehicle while on duty. Former Lake Royale Police Officer Samuel Marcum was arrested on Wednesday, June 10, following a department investigation into the missing equipment. Marcum now faces multiple criminal charges stemming from the incident and subsequent attempts to mislead investigators.

Allegations and Disposal of Evidence

According to official arrest warrants, the incident occurred while Marcum was actively working a shift for the Lake Royale Police Department. Investigators allege that Marcum intentionally threw his body-worn camera into Lake Royale. US Shocker: Administrative Assistant Has S*xual Contact With High School Student, Tells Victim ‘I Am Crazy About You’; Arrested.

The prosecution asserts that the disposal of the camera was a deliberate attempt to destroy electronic evidence that recorded him engaging in s*xual activity inside his designated patrol car.

Conflicting Statements to Investigators

Warrants reveal that Marcum initially attempted to explain the missing equipment by fabricating a weather-related mishap. He reportedly told his department superiors that he had lost the body camera during a recent ice storm. However, during subsequent questioning, Marcum altered his narrative. In a formal statement provided to authorities, he admitted to tossing the device into the lake. Marcum stated he acted out of fear of internal disciplinary actions after allowing his girlfriend inside the police vehicle. US Shocker: Florida Man Blames ‘Rough S*x’ After Wife Is Found Dead in Blood-Soaked Home, Arrested.

Criminal Charges and Current Status

Following his admission, the Lake Royale Police Department immediately terminated Marcum's employment and placed him under arrest. He has been formally charged with:

Obstruction of justice

Making false official statements

Injury to personal property

Conduct unbecoming of a police officer

Representatives for the Franklin County law enforcement agency confirmed that the investigation remains active and ongoing as they review Marcum's standard operational conduct. No trial date has been publicly scheduled.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).