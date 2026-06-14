US Shocker: Detroit Sisters Attack Restaurant Employee, Stab Her With Knife Over Wrong Food Order; Arrested

Two Michigan sisters are facing multiple felony charges, including assault with intent to murder, after a dispute over a wrong food order at a local chicken restaurant escalated into a violent altercation. Kierianna Long and Brianna Long are accused of going behind the counter to attack a 23-year-old employee, chasing her through the establishment, and inflicting severe injuries that required the worker to undergo surgery.

The incident, which occurred on May 30, has drawn significant attention following the sisters' recent arraignment, where defense attorneys presented a conflicting account of who initiated the physical violence. US Shocker: Cook Kills Himself After Plunging Head Into Deep Fryer at Olive Garden Restaurant.

Escalation of the Restaurant Dispute Over Incorrect Order

According to Wayne County prosecutors and local law enforcement reports, the confrontation began after the sisters received an incorrect food order at the establishment. The dispute quickly turned physical when the defendants allegedly breached the employee-only area behind the counter to attack the worker. During the altercation, the sisters allegedly chased the 23-year-old through the restaurant while throwing various items at her, including hot grease, pots, and pans. Investigators state that one of the sisters explicitly threatened the worker, shouting, “I'm going to kill you,” before Kierianna Long allegedly stabbed the employee in the stomach.

The injured employee eventually managed to flee the building and sought refuge inside a stranger's vehicle parked nearby to call for emergency assistance. She was subsequently hospitalised and underwent surgery for her injuries.

Arrests, Court Appearance, and Conflicting Claims

Following the assault, the sisters fled the scene in a vehicle driven by Brianna Long but were later located and taken into custody by the Detroit Police Department. Both women appeared in court for an arraignment hearing, where they entered pleas of not guilty to all counts. During the hearing, it was revealed that Brianna Long was nine months pregnant at the time of the alleged assault and had given birth just four days before her court appearance.

Defense attorneys pushed back against the prosecution's narrative, claiming that the restaurant employee was the first to throw items during the argument. The defence further alleged that before the physical fight broke out, the worker dismissed the sisters' complaints, stating she didn't "give a f*uck” about the incorrect food order. Furthermore, police reports indicate that the knife used in the stabbing was initially thrown at the sisters by the worker during the chaotic exchange. US Shocker: Man Deliberately Tips Over Server’s Tray at Garcia’s Seafood Grill in Miami, CCTV Video Goes Viral.

Severe Criminal Charges and Legal Status

Despite the defense's claims of provocation, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has levelled severe felony charges against both siblings. Court records indicate that Kierianna and Brianna Long have each been charged with:

Assault with intent to murder

Assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Kierianna is identified as the primary assailant responsible for the stabbing, while Brianna is charged for her active participation in the physical assault and for operating the getaway vehicle. Both women remain in custody, with bond set at USD 100,000 for Kierianna and USD 25,000 for Brianna. The Detroit Police Department has not released further updates regarding the ongoing investigation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Metro Detroit News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 01:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).