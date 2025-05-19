In a bizarre incident, a man deliberately tipped over a restaurant server's tray carrying over six plates at Garcia’s Seafood Grill in Miami, US. The incident which occurred on May 11 was caught on the restaurant's CCTV camera. The video shows the man exiting the restaurant when he comes across the server and tips over the tray carrying multiple orders as he crosses the server and walks away. As per reports, the irate man was escorted out of the restaurant by the staff after he forced his way past customers and shouted profanities while the police were called. The video initially posted by the restaurant owner has since gone viral as they continue their search for the man. US Shocker: 2-Year-Old Boy Falls From 15th-Floor Balcony, Suffers Only Broken Arm After Landing on Bushes in Maryland.

Man Topples Server’s Tray

Man deliberately knocked over a restaurant server’s tray carrying more than half a dozen plates in Miami on Mother’s Day. pic.twitter.com/wGmuyXCSbq — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 19, 2025

CCTV Shows Man Flipping Tray at Miami Eatery

Man purposely knocked over a restaurant server’s tray carrying over half a dozen plates in Miami on Mother’s Daypic.twitter.com/lLAKa545sV — Deluxe (@yourboydeluxe) May 18, 2025

