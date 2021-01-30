Kabul, Jan 30: Eight Afghan soldiers were killed as a car bomb went off next to a military base in Nangarhar province on Saturday, according to authorities.

"The terrorists detonated an explosive-laden military vehicle in Gandumak area of Shirzad district today morning killing eight soldiers," the statement issued by the provincial government said.

The statement further noted that the security forces also found another explosive-laden vehicle from the same district that the militants were attempting to detonate in the provincial capital Jalalabad city. Afghanistan Car Bomb Blast: 15 Killed, Over 30 Injured in Suicide Attack in Ghanikhil District.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the blast.

In a statement, the militant group's spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said: "A suicide bomber Mullah Mohammad Yusuf Kandahari blew himself up along with his explosive-borne vehicle in Shirzad district at 5.30 a.m. killing and injuring 50 soldiers" besides destroying the military base.

His claims of the injured soldiers and destruction of the base has not been verified.

