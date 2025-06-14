Arkansas, June 14: A heartbreaking tragedy unfolded in Alexander, Arkansas, when 15-year-old Makayla Fortner was mauled to death by a pack of rescue dogs she had been trying to feed. The fatal attack occurred around 12:15 pm on Wednesday at a property housing 30 to 40 neglected dogs. Upon arrival, deputies from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office discovered the teen’s lifeless body inside the enclosure.

Neighbor Ralph Murphy witnessed the first responding officer fire his pistol into the ground to scare away the dogs. “The dogs ran up to the fence. He fired into the ground, then walked over and saw her body,” he recalled. London Dog Attack: Woman Mauled to Death by Her Two Registered XL Bully Dogs Inside House.

The dogs—pit bulls, pit mixes, and hounds—were part of a rescue situation turned hoarding crisis. Officials euthanized 14 of the dogs, sparing four that were inside the house during the attack. Benton Animal Services confirmed the remaining animals had previously drawn multiple complaints from residents. Ohio Tragedy: 7-Month-Old Baby Killed by Family Pit Bull, Parents Share Grief on Social Media as Police Probe Fatal Dog Attack.

Locals had long expressed fear and frustration about the roaming and aggressive behavior of the dogs. Despite numerous reports, Saline County officials claimed they lacked the legal authority to intervene. “No one felt safe letting their kids walk to the bus stop,” said resident Heidi Clay. She blamed the tragedy on negligence and hoarding: “This beautiful young girl lost her life because these people failed to care for their animals.”

Makayla’s mother, Stephanie Wilkie, had posted online just days earlier about trying to help manage a hoarding situation involving over 40 puppies. A GoFundMe page created by family friend Erin Bowman is raising funds for funeral expenses and supporting Makayla’s grieving family.

