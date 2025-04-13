In a heartbreaking incident, a 7-month-old baby girl, Elizah Turner, was mauled to death by one of her family’s three pit bulls in Columbus, Ohio. Her devastated parents, Mackenzie Copley and Kameron Turner, shared their grief on Facebook, with Copley posting photos of Elizah cuddling with the same dog that fatally attacked her. Police reported the situation escalated quickly, though the exact circumstances remain unclear. All three dogs were taken by Franklin County Animal Control pending investigation. Columbus Police called it a tragic accident. “Everyone in this process is literally grieving,” said Sgt. James Fuqua, noting that many officers on scene are parents themselves. Elizah’s obituary described her as a joyful baby who “lit up the room.” US Shocker: Man Injured After Pet Pitbull Accidently Fires Gun While He Was Resting in Bed With Girlfriend in Memphis; Probe On.

Pit Bull Kills Baby in Ohio

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)