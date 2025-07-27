Canberra, July 27: A shocking incident of raope has come to light from Australia, where a 50-year-old man was sent to 15 years in prison for allegedly rapinng a 7-year-old girl who attended his wife's daycare center in Victoria. The accused was handed the sentence after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting the minor girl. It is reported that the accused raped the victim multiple times between February 2021 and August 2022 when she attended his wife's home daycare in Victoria's Point Cook.

According to a report in People, the incident came to light first in November 2022, when the victim complained to her elder sister about pain in her genital area. The next day, she told the doctor about her ordeal, following which the police got involved. It is also learnt that the victim was attending the daycare in Australia since she was two years old. Police investigation revealed that the sexual abuse took place in a lounge in the couple's home after school and on weekends. Australia Shocker: 12-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide After Being Bullied Online For Being ‘Too Beautiful’ in Aitkenvale.

Accused to Be Placed on Sex Offenders Register

Although police managed to examine camera footage from the lounge room, no recordings of the abuse were retained. Meanwhile, the Australian Department of Education spokesperson stated that the daycare has been shut down. The accused was awarded 15 years and six months in prison, which also included a non-parole period of nine years and nine months. Additionally, the accused will have to complete a sex offender treatment program.

Judge Calls Accused's Actions 'Abhorrent'

He will also be placed on the sex offenders register for the rest of his life. While announcing the sentence, a judge in Victoria called the accused's actions "abhorrent". "Your offending was opportunistic, committed on occasions where your wife was not in the vicinity," the judge said. Amid the sentencing, the victim's mother said that her daughter is experiencing difficulties at school and is also scared of the dark. Australia Shocker: Man Tries To Lure 13-Year-Old Boy With PlayStation for Sex, Sentenced 2 Years in Jail.

It's also not known if the accused had undergone a Working With Children Check, a screening process in Australia to assess people who work with or care for children.

