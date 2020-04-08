Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Uses Ramayana's Reference While Urging PM Narendra Modi to Release Hydroxychloroquine To Fight COVID-19

Jair Bolsonaro (Photo Credits: IANS)

Brazil, April 8: Brazil has become the latest country to urge India to release the anti-malarial drug in order to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, in a letter to PM Narendra Modi, has made the reference of Ramayana while making its request.

According to an NDTV report, Brazilian President said, "Just as Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama's brother Lakshmana, and Jesus healed those who were sick and restored the sight to Bartimeu, India and Brazil will overcome this global crisis by joining forces and sharing blessings for the sake of all peoples." India to Supply Hydroxychloroquine & Paracetamol to Nations Badly Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic on Humanitarian Grounds.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs in India informed that in view of the humanitarian grounds amid the coronavirus pandemic, India will export paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all the neighbouring countries, dependent on the country's capabilities. The Ministry further stated that the supplies of the above drugs would be made to nations that are badly affected due to the coronavirus. We would, therefore, discourage any speculation in this regard or any attempts to politicise the matter, "said MEA on this matter.

This was announced hours after US President Donald Trump threatened India of retaliation in case PM Narendra Modi didn't allow the supplies to be released from the country.