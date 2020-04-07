India to Supply Hydroxychloroquine & Paracetamol to Nations Badly Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic on Humanitarian Grounds

Drugs. Image Used For Representational Purpose Only. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mumbai, April 7: The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday informed that in view of the humanitarian aspects of the coronavirus pandemic, India has decided to licence paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all the neighbouring countries, dependent on the country's capabilities.

According to an ANI tweet, the Ministry further stated that India would be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic. "We would, therefore, discourage any speculation in this regard or any attempts to politicise the matter, "said MEA on this matter. India Lifts Restrictions on 24 Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Hydroxychloroquine and Paracetamol Not Included in List.

Earlier in the day, the Indian government lifted restrictions on 24 key active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and formulations made from them. The list didn't mention paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine in it.

Check ANI tweet:

Donald Trump on Monday said that he spoke to Indian PM Narendra Modi regarding releasing the amount of Hydroxychloroquine ordered by the United States after India last month banned the drugs for exports. He further hinted at retaliation, in case Indian PM doesn't allow the supply to come out of the country. The United States' Federal Drug Administrator (FDA), according to President Trump, is focusing on the anti-malarial drug to find the cure for coronavirus.