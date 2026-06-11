British Tourist Allegedly High on Cannabis Causes Naked Rampage Near Phuket’s Surin Beach in Thailand, Detained (Watch Video)

Police in Phuket detained a foreign woman after she was seen naked and behaving erratically near Surin Beach in Cherng Talay, Thalang district, on June 10. Videos of the incident circulated widely on social media, prompting public discussion and criticism online.

Authorities from Cherng Talay Police Station responded to reports of a disturbance on Srisoonthorn Road near the popular tourist area. The woman was subsequently brought under control and taken into custody as officers began investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

British Tourist Allegedly High on Cannabis Causes Naked Rampage in Thailand

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The incident gained widespread attention after a Facebook user shared footage of the woman walking naked near Surin Beach. The video showed the woman shouting on the road before entering a nearby massage shop, where she allegedly caused a disturbance. Employees and a foreign man nearby attempted to cover her with a towel, but she reportedly removed it and continued acting aggressively.

The social media post claimed the woman appeared to be travelling alone and may have been intoxicated. The account further alleged that she caused disturbances at several businesses in the area before police were called.

According to claims shared online, the woman allegedly grabbed one person by the neck, banged on vehicles and chased passers-by in the vicinity of Surin Beach. Local residents reportedly contacted police after the situation escalated. Police have not publicly confirmed all of the allegations circulating on social media and said investigations remain ongoing.

Officers from Cherng Talay Police Station arrived at the scene after receiving reports from members of the public. Police approached the woman, brought the situation under control and transported her to the station for further questioning.

According to local reports, investigators are examining the cause of the woman's behaviour and determining whether legal action is warranted. At the time of reporting, authorities had not announced whether formal charges would be filed.

Under Section 388 of Thailand's Criminal Code, individuals who appear naked or expose their bodies in public in a manner considered indecent can face a fine of up to 5,000 baht. Police have indicated that if evidence supports allegations of assault, threats or property damage, additional offences could also be considered. Investigators are continuing to gather witness statements and review available evidence.

Separate reports about the incident alleged that the woman, described by some media outlets as a British tourist, had consumed cannabis before the disturbance. According to those reports, the woman had visited a hair salon and received an oil massage before allegedly stripping off her clothes and behaving aggressively.

CCTV footage reportedly showed her grabbing a 25-year-old salon employee by the head and striking a glass door with a metal bar. Additional reports alleged that she entered a neighbouring massage parlour and assaulted staff members before police intervened. Authorities have not publicly released detailed findings regarding the woman's condition or confirmed the role of any substances in the incident.

According to reports, the woman was later released without charges after her sister arrived at the police station and reached a financial settlement with those affected by the incident. Police have not issued a detailed public statement regarding the reported settlement or the final outcome of the case.

The incident comes weeks after another high-profile disturbance in Phuket, when a British man was accused of damaging motorcycles and a food shop sign during an alleged rampage in May. Authorities continue to investigate the Surin Beach incident and have not released further details regarding potential legal proceedings.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Thaiger), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 09:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).